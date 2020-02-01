ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.