ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NOW traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $209.99 and a 12-month high of $343.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

