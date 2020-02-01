ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.93.

NOW opened at $338.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $209.99 and a one year high of $343.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

