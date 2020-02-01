ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOW. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.28.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $338.23. 2,432,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $209.99 and a 52 week high of $343.89. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

