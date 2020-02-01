ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $36.75 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

