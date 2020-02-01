SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.55

Shares of SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 5932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGBAF. ValuEngine raised shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

