SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,325 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $140.06 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

