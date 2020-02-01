SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $20,771,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 243.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $7,556,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 25.0% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 303,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

