SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NewMarket by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 915.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 81.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NEU opened at $439.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.