SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 60,831 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,485,000 after buying an additional 251,487 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 244,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

