Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,120 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

