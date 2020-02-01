Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. 2,408,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

