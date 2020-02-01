Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. 1,586,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

