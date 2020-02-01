Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. 932,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,276. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.