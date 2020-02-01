Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.13. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

