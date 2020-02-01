Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $11.91 on Friday, hitting $556.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $397.00 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

