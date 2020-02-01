Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Cfra

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $635.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.96.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $556.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $397.00 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 98.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

