Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $600.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $650.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $582.96.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded down $11.91 on Friday, reaching $556.99. 895,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.