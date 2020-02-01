Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHW traded down $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $397.00 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

