SHIELD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $96,347.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.01949756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.04044827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00757477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00782297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00711268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

