Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,907 shares of company stock worth $2,836,208. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.49. 238,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $184.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

