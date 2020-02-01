Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $285.80. 784,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

