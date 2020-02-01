Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 571,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,629. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.81%.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

