Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 407,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,376. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

