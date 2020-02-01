Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,811.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.