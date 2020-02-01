Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TOL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,959,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

