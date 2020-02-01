Sicart Associates LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 984,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,348. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 33.82 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

