Sicart Associates LLC Sells 29,140 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for about 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 113,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short High Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

