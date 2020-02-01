Sidoti Raises Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $35.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target hoisted by Sidoti from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $768.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $36.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,647,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.