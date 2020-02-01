SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

