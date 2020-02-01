SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,643,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,024,924. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

