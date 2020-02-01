SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,482 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in International Paper by 134.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in International Paper by 32.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 343,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Paper by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,822. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

