SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 815,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,519. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

