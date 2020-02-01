Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 7.5%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.31, 2,886,411 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,698,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

