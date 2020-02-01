Silgan’s (SLGN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Silgan stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

