Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SLAB opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

