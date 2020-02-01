Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.
SLAB opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.