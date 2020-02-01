Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

