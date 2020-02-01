Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

SI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. 148,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Barclays started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

