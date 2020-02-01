Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SSD opened at $82.67 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

