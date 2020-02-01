SingularDTV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,282.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $34,282.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, ChaoEX, OKEx and Liqui. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Braziliex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

