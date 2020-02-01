SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $9.51 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and $253,408.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

