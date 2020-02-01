Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

