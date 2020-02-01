Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

