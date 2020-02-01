Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of Skyline stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $28.75. 831,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,638. Skyline has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,036.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock worth $4,838,164.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 216.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

