SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.43

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $21.59. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 595,873 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised SoftBank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp – will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

