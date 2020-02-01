Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 151,161 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 260,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $79,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,380 shares of company stock worth $753,590. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.