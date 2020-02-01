Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

In related news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,359,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

