Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Itau Unibanco lowered shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. 1,066,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

