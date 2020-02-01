Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

