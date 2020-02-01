SpaceChain (SPC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Upbit, CoinEgg and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $254,959.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.